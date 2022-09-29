NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

NLOK has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

NLOK opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.28. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 565.66% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Ondrej Vlcek bought 456,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,367.25. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 3,453,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,659,568.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,047.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468,669 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,524,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,640,000 after buying an additional 4,473,395 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 893.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,316,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,786,000 after buying an additional 3,881,693 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 821.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,396,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,081,000 after buying an additional 3,028,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 19,204,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,730,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Articles

