StockNews.com Upgrades BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) to “Hold”

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BL. Citigroup started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

BL opened at $60.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. BlackLine has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $135.00.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $33,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,626.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $33,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,130 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,626.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $204,000. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BL. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new position in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter worth $360,716,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,234,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,646,000 after purchasing an additional 69,791 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,120,000 after purchasing an additional 941,030 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,471,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,340,000 after purchasing an additional 159,265 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,466,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,679,000 after purchasing an additional 152,847 shares during the period.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

