U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

Shares of USEG opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $73.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $13.92.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Energy

In other news, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,111,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,557,763.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,091,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,244,822.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,111,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,557,763.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Energy

(Get Rating)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.