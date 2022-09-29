U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.
U.S. Energy Stock Performance
Shares of USEG opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $73.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $13.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Energy
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.
About U.S. Energy
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.
