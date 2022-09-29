Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Shares Up 8.2%

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. 10,032 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 6,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Orbia Advance Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions.

