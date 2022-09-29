Jabil (NYSE:JBL) to Repurchase $1.00 billion in Outstanding Shares

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $60.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Jabil has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average is $58.28.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.20. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.50%.

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $521,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $521,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,902,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

