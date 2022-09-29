Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 8,500.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Z in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Z Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of YAHOY opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.02. Z has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.77.
About Z
Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company focuses on shopping and reuse businesses. It also offers membership, e-commerce, and payment-related services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Z Holdings Corporation operates as a subsidiary of A Holdings Corporation.
