Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Short Interest Update

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 791,000 shares, a growth of 101.3% from the August 31st total of 392,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 527.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS YAMHF opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Yamaha Motor has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Yamaha Motor ( OTCMKTS:YAMHF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 7.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Yamaha Motor will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

