Short Interest in NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Drops By 33.5%

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the August 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NovAccess Global Stock Up 8.0 %

OTCMKTS XSNX opened at $0.19 on Thursday. NovAccess Global has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26.

About NovAccess Global

NovAccess Global Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States. The company specializes in cutting-edge research related to utilizing a patient's immune system to attack the cancer. NovAccess Global Inc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chesterland, Ohio.

