Oxbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXACU) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXACU – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. 1,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Oxbridge Acquisition Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Acquisition stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXACU – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Oxbridge Acquisition were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Oxbridge Acquisition

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands.

