Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME – Get Rating) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.23 and last traded at $6.22. 2,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 4,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Roundhill MEME ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roundhill MEME ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 42.29% of Roundhill MEME ETF worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

