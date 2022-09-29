Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Short Interest Down 25.9% in September

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the August 31st total of 209,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 141.2 days.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.

Get Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Company Profile

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Development, and Others. The WTG Manufacturing segment engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and spare parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.