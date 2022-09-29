SEB (OTC:SEBYF) Stock Price Down 16.7%

SEB SA (OTC:SEBYF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$63.73 and last traded at C$63.73. Approximately 613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 224 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$76.49.

SEBYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SEB from SEK 120 to SEK 117 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of SEB in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SEB from SEK 124 to SEK 117 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$86.70.

SEB SA designs, manufactures, and markets small household appliances worldwide. It provides electrical cooking, food preparation, and beverage preparation products, including electrical cooking products comprising deep fryers, rice cookers, electric pressure cookers, informal meal appliances, waffle makers, grills, toasters, multicookers, coffee makers, espresso machines, electric kettles, home beer-taps, soy-milk makers, blenders, cooking food processors, kitchen machines, mixers, beaters, etc.

