SATS (OTC:SPASF) Shares Up 0.4%

SATS Ltd. (OTC:SPASF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 2.74 and last traded at 2.74. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.73.

SATS Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 2.80.

About SATS

(Get Rating)

SATS Ltd., an investment holding company, provides gateway services and food solutions in Singapore, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food Solutions, Gateway Services, and Others. The Food Solutions segment offers inflight and institutional catering; food processing, distribution services, and airline laundry services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.