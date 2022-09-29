YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Down 77.3% in September

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YASKY opened at $60.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.33. YASKAWA Electric has a 1-year low of $58.55 and a 1-year high of $103.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $962.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.00 million. YASKAWA Electric had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Research analysts expect that YASKAWA Electric will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

