Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Short Interest Update

Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the August 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Yubo International Biotech Trading Up 78.6 %

OTCMKTS YBGJ opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Yubo International Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.

Yubo International Biotech Company Profile

Yubo International Biotech Limited, thorough its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and development, and application of endometrial stem cells. It offers healthcare products for respiratory system, skincare products, hair care products, healthy beverages, and male and female personal care products; and stem cell related services, including cell testing and health management consulting services under the VIVCELL brand.

