Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Short Interest Update

Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the August 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Yubo International Biotech Trading Up 78.6 %
OTCMKTS YBGJ opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Yubo International Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.
Yubo International Biotech Company Profile
