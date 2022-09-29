Short Interest in Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Decreases By 93.3%

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
YKLTY opened at $27.83 on Thursday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $33.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.19.
About Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.
