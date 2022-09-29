Short Interest in Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Decreases By 93.3%

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

YKLTY opened at $27.83 on Thursday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $33.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.19.

About Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. It operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

