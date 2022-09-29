Short Interest in Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Declines By 31.5%

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,900 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the August 31st total of 283,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.9 days.

Yellow Cake Stock Performance

YLLXF opened at $4.30 on Thursday. Yellow Cake has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $6.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75.

Yellow Cake Company Profile

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates; and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

