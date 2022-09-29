Short Interest in Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Declines By 31.5%

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,900 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the August 31st total of 283,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.9 days.
Yellow Cake Stock Performance
YLLXF opened at $4.30 on Thursday. Yellow Cake has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $6.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75.
Yellow Cake Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yellow Cake (YLLXF)
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.