Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Declines By 84.3%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 84.3% from the August 31st total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZLNDY shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zalando from €30.00 ($30.61) to €28.00 ($28.57) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from €87.00 ($88.78) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Zalando from €76.00 ($77.55) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Zalando from €35.00 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zalando from €56.00 ($57.14) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.72.

Zalando Stock Performance

Zalando stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 145.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.64. Zalando has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando ( OTCMKTS:ZLNDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

