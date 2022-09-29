Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Short Interest Update

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the August 31st total of 251,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZPTAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Surge Energy from C$12.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$15.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Surge Energy Stock Up 10.3 %

OTCMKTS ZPTAF opened at $5.84 on Thursday. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48.

Surge Energy Cuts Dividend

Surge Energy Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

