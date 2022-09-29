Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Short Interest Update

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the August 31st total of 162,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ZURVY stock opened at $40.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 20.75 and a quick ratio of 20.75. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $39.89 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZURVY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 580 to CHF 540 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 555 to CHF 550 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

