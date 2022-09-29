Head to Head Survey: Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) vs. So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) and Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares So-Young International and Digihost Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International -8.08% -3.13% -2.33% Digihost Technology 18.86% 8.17% 7.01%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares So-Young International and Digihost Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $265.58 million 0.29 -$1.32 million ($0.17) -4.37 Digihost Technology $24.95 million 0.86 $290,000.00 $0.15 5.10

Analyst Recommendations

Digihost Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than So-Young International. So-Young International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digihost Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for So-Young International and Digihost Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

So-Young International currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,110.49%. Digihost Technology has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 227.05%. Given So-Young International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe So-Young International is more favorable than Digihost Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.1% of So-Young International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Digihost Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of So-Young International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Digihost Technology beats So-Young International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment. The company facilitates research on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; and blogs under the name Beauty Diaries. It also provides reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; Software as a Service; and guiding and consulting services through training programs for medical service providers. In addition, the company offers internet information and technology advisory, management consulting, and Internet culture services, as well as sells medical equipment; equipment production, sales, and agency services; and micro finance services. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,400 medical aesthetic service providers and 5,000 other consumption healthcare service providers on its platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

