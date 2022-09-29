ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Short Interest Up 28.5% in September

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,092,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the August 31st total of 849,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 546.0 days.

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ZZHGF opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $3.55.

Get ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance alerts:

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co, Ltd., an Internet-based Insurtech company, provides internet insurance and insurance information technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Insurance, Technology, Banking, and Others segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including accident, bond, health, liability, credit, cargo, household property, motor, and other insurance, as well as shipping return insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.