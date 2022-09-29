ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Short Interest Up 28.5% in September

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,092,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the August 31st total of 849,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 546.0 days.
ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Stock Down 7.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ZZHGF opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $3.55.
ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Company Profile
ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Company Profile
