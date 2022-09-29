T Stamp (IDAI) vs. Its Competitors Financial Review

T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating) is one of 412 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare T Stamp to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares T Stamp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T Stamp -162.43% -210.99% -123.57% T Stamp Competitors -81.47% -85.82% -8.95%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of T Stamp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio T Stamp $3.68 million -$9.06 million -2.06 T Stamp Competitors $1.82 billion $284.88 million 23.13

This table compares T Stamp and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

T Stamp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than T Stamp. T Stamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for T Stamp and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T Stamp 0 0 0 0 N/A T Stamp Competitors 1665 11452 24456 535 2.63

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 47.78%. Given T Stamp’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe T Stamp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

T Stamp rivals beat T Stamp on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

T Stamp Company Profile

T Stamp Inc. develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government, enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Malta. The company's artificial intelligence powered solutions include researching and leveraging biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity & trust predictions while identifying and defending against fraudulent identity attacks. Its solution converts biometric and other identifying data into an Irreversibly Transformed Identity Token that serves as a secure tokenized identity. The company also offers solutions for privacy and data protection, document validation, identity verification, duplicate detection, and biometric capture. It serves banking/fintech; humanitarian and development services; biometrically secured email; KYC/AML compliance; government and law enforcement; P2P transactions, social media, and sharing economy; and real estate, travel, and healthcare industries. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

