MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives C$21.34 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.34.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MEG shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on MEG Energy to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC cut their price objective on MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
MEG Energy Price Performance
MEG Energy stock opened at C$15.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.44. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$9.54 and a 52 week high of C$24.47.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
