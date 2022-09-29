MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives C$21.34 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.34.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MEG shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on MEG Energy to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC cut their price objective on MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

MEG Energy Price Performance

MEG Energy stock opened at C$15.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.44. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$9.54 and a 52 week high of C$24.47.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 3.3200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

