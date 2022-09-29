Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Receives $63.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.75.

OLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Olin Price Performance

OLN opened at $43.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Olin has a 52-week low of $41.94 and a 52-week high of $67.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.23. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 8.41%.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Olin by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

