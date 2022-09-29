Brokerages Set Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) PT at $32.64

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.70 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

NYSE TS opened at $26.57 on Monday. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $34.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 20.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TS. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Tenaris by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Tenaris by 113.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Tenaris by 155.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

