Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Receives $17.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

NVTA has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen downgraded shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

In other Invitae news, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $100,486.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 788,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Invitae news, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $100,486.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 788,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $32,068.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,735 shares of company stock worth $152,009 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Invitae by 695.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 708,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 619,822 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Invitae by 34.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,551,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 647,362 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invitae by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invitae by 501.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 12,001 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Invitae by 747.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 536,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 473,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $616.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.42. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $136.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.47 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 620.70% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

