Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Receives $56.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATZAF. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:ATZAF opened at $34.97 on Monday. Aritzia has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $49.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.42.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

