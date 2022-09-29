Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Receives $89.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 85 to CHF 84 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 88 to CHF 85 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 98 to CHF 87 in a report on Monday, July 25th. HSBC cut shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Swiss Re Price Performance

SSREY opened at $18.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.45.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

Further Reading

