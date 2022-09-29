Brokerages Set Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Price Target at $20.33

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE DNB opened at $12.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.80, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.92 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.28%.

Insider Activity at Dun & Bradstreet

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 7,871,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $108,707,969.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,406,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,411,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Cannae Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 29.7% during the first quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 88,278,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,631,000 after purchasing an additional 20,225,711 shares during the period. Thomas H Lee Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 19.7% in the first quarter. Thomas H Lee Partners LP now owns 57,867,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515,754 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,250 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 26.7% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,137,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,837,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

