Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Receives $18.96 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.96.

ARZGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €21.00 ($21.43) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €18.75 ($19.13) to €17.20 ($17.55) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Assicurazioni Generali from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Assicurazioni Generali Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ARZGY opened at $6.85 on Monday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

