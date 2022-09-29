Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives $37.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VNOM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Transactions at Viper Energy Partners

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,316. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $28.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.77. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 2.04.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $239.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.91 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.17%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

