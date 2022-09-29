American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives $9.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.08.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,309,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 20,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 92,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

AXL stock opened at $7.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $851.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.30, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.04. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.