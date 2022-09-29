Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Receives $48.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LVS. Citigroup increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,255,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,289,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576,547 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 33.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,585,224 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $450,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,573 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at $88,440,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at $70,526,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 708.9% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,715,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $66,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,557 shares during the last quarter. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $39.71 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.09. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

