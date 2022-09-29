Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Receives $110.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.78.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $578,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 548,299 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after buying an additional 47,715 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Medtronic by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 331,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,332,000 after buying an additional 83,371 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,665,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Medtronic by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 222,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,972,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Medtronic Price Performance
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
