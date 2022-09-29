Maxim Group Reiterates Buy Rating for WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL)

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$9.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 185.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital dropped their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.63.

WELL Health Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of WELL opened at C$3.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14. WELL Health Technologies has a one year low of C$2.98 and a one year high of C$7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$714.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

About WELL Health Technologies

In related news, Director John Kim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.06, for a total transaction of C$153,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 558,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,708,639.74.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

