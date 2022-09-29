adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Price Target Cut to €160.00

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €190.00 ($193.88) to €160.00 ($163.27) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on adidas from €260.00 ($265.31) to €215.00 ($219.39) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $63.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.34. adidas has a 1 year low of $60.22 and a 1 year high of $173.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.98.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.02%. Equities analysts forecast that adidas will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 14.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in adidas by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in adidas by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in adidas in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in adidas by 9,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

