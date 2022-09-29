adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of adidas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of adidas from €205.00 ($209.18) to €190.00 ($193.88) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of adidas from €260.00 ($265.31) to €215.00 ($219.39) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of adidas from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $225.38.

adidas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $63.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. adidas has a 12 month low of $60.22 and a 12 month high of $173.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On adidas

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. adidas had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 16.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that adidas will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in adidas by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in adidas by 14.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in adidas by 79.7% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in adidas by 111.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Featured Stories

