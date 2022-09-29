WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Given New C$169.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$175.00 to C$169.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$188.00 to C$181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WSP Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$185.33.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global Stock Up 3.5 %

TSE:WSP opened at C$149.18 on Tuesday. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$130.65 and a twelve month high of C$187.94. The company has a market cap of C$18.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$156.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$151.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.12 billion. Analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 6.7499996 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.