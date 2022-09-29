Brokerages Set Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Target Price at $321.75

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $321.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $266.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.79 and a 200-day moving average of $269.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Danaher by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Danaher by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

