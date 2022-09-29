Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) PT Raised to GBX 4,000

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,850 ($46.52) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

NGLOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Clarkson Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,175 ($38.36) to GBX 3,150 ($38.06) in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anglo American presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3,761.11.

Anglo American Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $14.99 on Monday. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Anglo American Increases Dividend

Anglo American Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.604 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.86%. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

