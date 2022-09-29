Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Mitsui Fudosan Stock Performance
MTSFY opened at $57.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.75. Mitsui Fudosan has a 52-week low of $54.91 and a 52-week high of $72.78.
About Mitsui Fudosan
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsui Fudosan (MTSFY)
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.