Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Mitsui Fudosan Stock Performance

MTSFY opened at $57.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.75. Mitsui Fudosan has a 52-week low of $54.91 and a 52-week high of $72.78.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

