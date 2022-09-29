Nippon Building Fund Incorporation (OTCMKTS:NBFJF) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nippon Building Fund Incorporation (OTCMKTS:NBFJF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a 727,000.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of 704,000.00.

OTCMKTS:NBFJF opened at 5,500.00 on Tuesday. Nippon Building Fund Incorporation has a 52-week low of 5,500.00 and a 52-week high of 5,925.00.

NBF (Nippon Building Fund Inc) is Japan's largest real estate investment trust (J-REIT) which invests in office buildings primarily in Tokyo as well as nationwide. its objective is to source the solid growth of the stable revenues from its assets through exploitation of Mitsui Fudossan's know-how.

