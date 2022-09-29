Nippon Building Fund Incorporation (OTCMKTS:NBFJF) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nippon Building Fund Incorporation (OTCMKTS:NBFJF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a 727,000.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of 704,000.00.
Nippon Building Fund Incorporation Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NBFJF opened at 5,500.00 on Tuesday. Nippon Building Fund Incorporation has a 52-week low of 5,500.00 and a 52-week high of 5,925.00.
Nippon Building Fund Incorporation Company Profile
