Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,200

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC lowered Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Panmure Gordon raised Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,110 ($25.50) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,200.00.

Johnson Matthey Stock Up 4.8 %

OTCMKTS:JMPLY opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.33. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.97.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

