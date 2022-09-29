AEON Mall (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

AEON Mall (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AEON Mall stock opened at 14.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 14.41. AEON Mall has a fifty-two week low of 13.88 and a fifty-two week high of 15.50.

AEON Mall Co, Ltd. develops, leases, operates, and manages shopping malls in Japan, China, and ASEAN countries. As of February 28, 2021, it operated 196 shopping malls. The company was incorporated in 1911 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan. AEON Mall Co, Ltd. is a subsidiary of AEON Co, Ltd.

