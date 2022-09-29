AEON Mall (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

AEON Mall (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
AEON Mall Stock Performance
AEON Mall stock opened at 14.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 14.41. AEON Mall has a fifty-two week low of 13.88 and a fifty-two week high of 15.50.
About AEON Mall
