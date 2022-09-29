JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Price Target to €2.00

Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €2.50 ($2.55) to €2.00 ($2.04) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Elior Group from €6.50 ($6.63) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Elior Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Elior Group from €3.00 ($3.06) to €2.50 ($2.55) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Elior Group in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.95.

Elior Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ELROF opened at $2.85 on Monday. Elior Group has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25.

Elior Group Company Profile

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

