Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Price Target to GBX 8,700

Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 9,700 ($117.21) to GBX 8,700 ($105.12) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Games Workshop Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GMWKF opened at $70.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.55. Games Workshop Group has a 52-week low of $63.72 and a 52-week high of $142.05.

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy, an off shoot of Warhammer 40,000.

