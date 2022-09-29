Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Price Target to GBX 8,700

Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 9,700 ($117.21) to GBX 8,700 ($105.12) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Games Workshop Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GMWKF opened at $70.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.55. Games Workshop Group has a 52-week low of $63.72 and a 52-week high of $142.05.
About Games Workshop Group
