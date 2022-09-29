Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) PT Raised to C$13.00 at Scotiabank

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Dundee Securities upgraded Dundee Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.04.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of DPMLF stock opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.54. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $7.85.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals ( OTCMKTS:DPMLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.30%.

(Get Rating)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.