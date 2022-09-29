Barclays Lowers JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Price Target to GBX 175

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.11) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JDSPY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 131 ($1.58) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

JDSPY opened at $1.20 on Monday. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0034 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

