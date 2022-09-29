Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) PT Lowered to GBX 110 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 110 ($1.33) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Ferrexpo from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ferrexpo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Ferrexpo Stock Performance

Shares of FEEXF stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $4.57.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

